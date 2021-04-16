Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Fastenal also posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

