FIBOS (FO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $226,051.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,080,136 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,901,503 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

