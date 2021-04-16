First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.04. 118,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,126,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 130,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.