Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

Shares of FNTN opened at €19.99 ($23.51) on Tuesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.90.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

