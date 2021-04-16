HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $194.22 and last traded at $193.95, with a volume of 18499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.95.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

