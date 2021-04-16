Head to Head Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 22.23% 7.35% 0.82% Heartland Financial USA 21.09% 9.66% 1.09%

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American River Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American River Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $27.36 million 3.52 $5.50 million $0.94 17.18 Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 3.34 $149.13 million $4.14 12.05

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American River Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.77%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats American River Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. It also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. The company operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use, as well as debit cards. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, commercial purchasing card, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection services, as well as automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 133 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

