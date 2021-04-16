HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HP traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 27161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

