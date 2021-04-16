H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.96 and traded as high as C$14.95. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 673,505 shares trading hands.

HR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.96.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

