Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.