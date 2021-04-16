Insider Buying: UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys 3,677 Shares of Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider Alison Hill acquired 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,457.10 ($11,049.26).

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £199.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. UIL Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 262 ($3.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

