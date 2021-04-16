iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Stock Price Up 29.7%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) shares rose 29.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

