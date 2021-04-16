Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 197,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,889. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. JBS has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.24.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

