Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€660.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €617.20 ($726.12).

Shares of MC stock opened at €616.70 ($725.53) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €556.55 and its 200-day moving average is €496.96.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

