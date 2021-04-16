Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 60 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.