LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $92.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as high as $83.55 and last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 5954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

