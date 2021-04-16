Macro Enterprises Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MCR opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$78.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

