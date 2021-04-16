Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.11

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.11 and traded as high as C$49.07. Methanex shares last traded at C$48.37, with a volume of 142,706 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -18.69.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

