Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 1,005,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Moncler stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. Moncler has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

