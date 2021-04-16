MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €185.73 ($218.51).

ETR:MTX opened at €200.00 ($235.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

