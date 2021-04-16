National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.65.

National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

