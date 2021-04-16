Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

On Friday, February 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 81 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($197.90).

Shares of LON NUC opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.46) on Friday. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.09. The firm has a market cap of £144.15 million and a PE ratio of 45.98.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.