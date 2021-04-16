Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Oblong alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OBLG opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Oblong has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter worth about $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.