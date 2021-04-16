OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €52.50 ($61.76) and last traded at €52.40 ($61.65). Approximately 34,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.30 ($61.53).

OSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) price target on OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.04 ($52.99).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.90.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

