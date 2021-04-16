Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Financial Comparison

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49% Overseas Shipholding Group 9.97% 11.49% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TORM and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.93 $166.02 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.58 $8.68 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Risk and Volatility

TORM has a beta of -363.3, meaning that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TORM and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TORM beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

