PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.65 on Monday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

