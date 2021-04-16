Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $11.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paramount Group traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 76123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

