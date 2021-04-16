PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $322,204.19 and $2,161.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.