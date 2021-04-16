Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

