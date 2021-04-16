Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Excellon Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE EXN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXN. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

