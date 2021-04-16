Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

