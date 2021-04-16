Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares worth $18,417,510. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

