Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut by Cormark

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in New Gold by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 306,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

