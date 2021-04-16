Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grace Capital increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

