Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Increased by Analyst

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vicor in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

VICR opened at $86.31 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

