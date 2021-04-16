Raymond James Cuts Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$1.85

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$331.57 million and a P/E ratio of -29.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

