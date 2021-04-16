Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Down 3.5%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.13 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.13 ($0.85). Approximately 1,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £178.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.