Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

TFI International stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.