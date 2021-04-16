Reviewing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.69 $26.55 million $1.68 13.12 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.