Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.29 ($41.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.35. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 52-week high of €36.21 ($42.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

