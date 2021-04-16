Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $795.31

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.31 ($10.39) and traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.77). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 816.50 ($10.67), with a volume of 213,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 795.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

In other news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

