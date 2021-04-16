Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

SAN stock opened at €84.61 ($99.54) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.61.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

