SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.73 ($151.45).

SAP stock opened at €115.68 ($136.09) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.54.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

