Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Down 3.8%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 8,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59.

Servotronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

