Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Declines By 55.2%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 6,352,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

