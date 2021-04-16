Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Declines By 67.0%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.