South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.9062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%.

