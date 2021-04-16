StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

