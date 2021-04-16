Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.