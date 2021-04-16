Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 19th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SPNVU stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00.

