The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Jonathon Peter Pither Acquires 5,000 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Jonathon Peter Pither also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 4,700 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.20. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 208 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £73.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.